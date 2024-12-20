Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    date_range 20 Dec 2024 8:47 AM IST
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് വ​യ​നാ​ട് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ സെ​മി​നാ​ർ

    Kuwait Wayanad Association
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്ത് വ​യ​നാ​ട് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി നോ​ർ​ക്ക ര​ജി​സ്ട്രേ​ഷ​ൻ, പ്ര​വാ​സി ക്ഷേ​മ​നി​ധി മ​റ്റ് കേ​ന്ദ്ര ആ​നു​കൂ​ല്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ന്നി വി​ഷ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ബോ​ധ​വ​ത്ക​ര​ണ ക്ലാ​സ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. സൂം ​വ​ഴി ന​ട​ന്ന ക്ലാ​സി​ൽ വ​യ​നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള റി​ട്ട. അ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക​ൻ സെ​ബാ​സ്റ്റ്യ​ൻ പാ​ലം​പ​റ​മ്പി​ൽ മു​ഖ്യ പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ക​ൻ ആ​യി​രു​ന്നു. കെ.​ഡ​ബ്ല്യു.​എ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ജി​നേ​ഷ് ജോ​സ് അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി മെ​നീ​ഷ് വാ​സ് സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ അ​ജേ​ഷ് സെ​ബാ​സ്റ്റ്യ​ൻ ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    News Summary - Kuwait Wayanad Association Seminar
