കോട്ടയം മുണ്ടക്കയം സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Posted Ondate_range 19 March 2025 4:07 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 19 March 2025 4:07 PM IST
കോട്ടയം മുണ്ടക്കയം സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - A native of Mundakkayam, Kottayam, passed away in Kuwait
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കോട്ടയം മുണ്ടക്കയം സ്വദേശി അലക്സ് ബിനോ ജോസഫ് (ബിനോജ്-53) കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി.
ശ്വാസകോശ സംബന്ധമായ അസുഖത്താൽ ഏതാനും ദിവസങ്ങളായി ഫർവാനിയ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു. കുവൈത്തിലെ വ്യവസായ സാംസ്കാരിക മേഖലയിലും സീറോ മലബാർ കൾചറൽ അസോസിയേഷനിലും സജീവ സാന്നിധ്യമായിരുന്നു. മുണ്ടക്കയം പൂന്തോട്ടത്തിൽ പി.ജെ. ജോസഫിന്റെയും ഗ്രേസികുട്ടിയുടെയും മകനാണ്. ഭാര്യ: ഡാലിയ അലക്സ്. മകൻ: ബെൻ അലക്സ്.
