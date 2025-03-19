Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kuwait
    date_range 19 March 2025 4:07 PM IST
    date_range 19 March 2025 4:07 PM IST

    കോട്ടയം മുണ്ടക്കയം സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    കോട്ടയം മുണ്ടക്കയം സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    ബി​നോ ജോസഫ് 

    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കോട്ടയം മുണ്ടക്കയം സ്വദേശി അലക്സ് ബി​നോ ജോസഫ് (ബിനോജ്-53) കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി.

    ശ്വാസകോശ സംബന്ധമായ അസുഖത്താൽ ഏതാനും ദിവസങ്ങളായി ഫർവാനിയ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു. കുവൈത്തിലെ വ്യവസായ സാംസ്‌കാരിക മേഖലയിലും സീറോ മലബാർ കൾചറൽ അസോസിയേഷനിലും സജീവ സാന്നിധ്യമായിരുന്നു. മുണ്ടക്കയം പൂന്തോട്ടത്തിൽ പി.ജെ. ജോസഫിന്റെയും ഗ്രേസികുട്ടിയുടെയും മകനാണ്. ഭാര്യ: ഡാലിയ അലക്സ്. മകൻ: ബെൻ അലക്സ്.

    News Summary - A native of Mundakkayam, Kottayam, passed away in Kuwait
