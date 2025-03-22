Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightനി​യ​മ​ലം​ഘ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 22 March 2025 10:37 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 March 2025 10:37 AM IST

    നി​യ​മ​ലം​ഘ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്ത​ൽ; ഫീ​ല്‍ഡ് പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​ക​ള്‍ തു​ട​രു​ന്നു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    സു​ര​ക്ഷാ ലം​ഘ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യാ​ൽ ന​ട​പ​ടി സ്വീ​ക​രി​ക്കും

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: നി​യ​മ​ലം​ഘ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​യി കു​വൈ​ത്ത് മു​ന്‍സി​പ്പാ​ലി​റ്റി ഫീ​ല്‍ഡ് പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​ക​ള്‍ തു​ട​രു​ന്നു. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സം വി​വി​ധ ഇ​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന ന​ട​ത്തി.

    വി​വി​ധ പ​ദ്ധ​തി പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ല്‍ നി​യ​മ ലം​ഘ​നം ഉ​ണ്ടോ​യെ​ന്ന് സം​ഘം പ​രി​ശോ​ധി​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്. സു​ര​ക്ഷാ ലം​ഘ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യാ​ൽ ന​ട​പ​ടി സ്വീ​ക​രി​ക്കും.

    ഫീ​ൽ​ഡ് ടൂ​റു​ക​ൾ തു​ട​രു​മെ​ന്നും നി​യ​മ ലം​ഘ​ക​ര്‍ക്കെ​തി​രെ ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ള്‍ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്നും അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ര്‍ വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:kuwait municipalityViolationsKuwait
    News Summary - Kuwait Municipality Targets Violations
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X