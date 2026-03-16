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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightകുവൈത്ത് മൊബൈൽ ഐഡി ആപ്...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 16 March 2026 10:44 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 March 2026 10:44 AM IST

    കുവൈത്ത് മൊബൈൽ ഐഡി ആപ് പ്രവർത്തനം തുടരുന്നു

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    കുവൈത്ത് മൊബൈൽ ഐഡി ആപ് പ്രവർത്തനം തുടരുന്നു
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    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കുവൈത്ത് മൊബൈൽ ഐഡി ആപ്പിനെതിരെ സൈബർ ആക്രമണം നടന്നുവെന്ന അഭ്യൂഹങ്ങൾ പബ്ലിക് അതോറിറ്റി ഓഫ് സിവിൽ ഇൻഫർമേഷൻ നിഷേധിച്ചു. ആപ്പ് ശരിയായി പ്രവർത്തിക്കുന്നുണ്ടെന്നും ഔദ്യോഗിക ഉറവിടങ്ങളിൽ നിന്ന് മാത്രം വാർത്തകൾ സ്വീകരിക്കണം.

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