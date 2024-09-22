Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    date_range 22 Sep 2024 6:13 AM GMT
    സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ വാ​ണി​ജ്യ-​വ്യ​വ​സാ​യ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന

    സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ വാ​ണി​ജ്യ-​വ്യ​വ​സാ​യ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​ർ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്നു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: അ​മി​ത​വി​ല, വ​ഞ്ച​ന, വ്യാ​ജ ഉ​ൽ​പ​ന്ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ വി​ൽ​പ​ന എ​ന്നി​വ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​യി വാ​ണി​ജ്യ-​വ്യ​വ​സാ​യ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന തു​ട​രു​ന്നു. ഫ​ർ​വാ​നി​യ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ൽ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സം വ്യാ​പ​ക പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​ക​ൾ ന​ട​ന്നു. ഇ​വി​ടെ നി​ന്നും നി​ര​വ​ധി നി​യ​മ ലം​ഘ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യ​താ​യും ഉ​ചി​ത​മാ​യ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ച​താ​യും അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. വി​ല​ക​ൾ പ​രി​ശോ​ധി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നും വ്യാ​ജ വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ൾ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തു​ന്ന​തി​നു​മാ​യി പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന കാ​മ്പ​യി​ൻ തു​ട​രു​മെ​ന്നും വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

    TAGS:Kuwait MinistryKuwait NewsCounterfeit products
    News Summary - Kuwait Ministry of Commerce and Industry
