കുവൈത്തിൽ വിവാഹത്തിന് മുമ്പ് കൗൺസലിങ് നിർബന്ധമാക്കുന്നു

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കുവൈത്തിൽ വിവാഹത്തിന് മുമ്പ് കൗൺസലിങ് നിർബന്ധമാക്കുന്നുtext_fields
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News Summary - Kuwait makes pre-marriage counseling mandatory
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: രാജ്യത്ത് വിവാഹത്തിന് മുമ്പ് കൗൺസിലിംഗ് നിർബന്ധമാക്കാൻ ഒരുങ്ങുന്നു. വിവാഹമോചനത്തിനും ഖുൽഇനും മുമ്പ് അനുരഞ്ജനത്തിന് അവസരം നൽകും.
നോട്ടറൈസേഷൻ നിയമത്തിലെ കരട് ഭേദഗതികൾക്ക് മന്ത്രിസഭ അംഗീകാരം നൽകിയതായി നീതിന്യായ മന്ത്രി നാസർ അൽ സുമൈത് അറിയിച്ചു. വിവാഹ കരാർ രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്യുന്നതിന് മുമ്പ് ദമ്പതികൾ വിവാഹപൂർവ കൗൺസിലിംഗ് പൂർത്തിയാക്കണം.
വിവാഹമോചനമോ ഖുൽ രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്യുന്നതിന് മുമ്പ് കുടുംബ തർക്ക പരിഹാര കേന്ദ്രത്തിൽ അനുരഞ്ജനത്തിന് അവസരം നൽകും. കുടുംബ തർക്കങ്ങൾ പരിഹരിച്ച് കുടുംബ ഐക്യം ശക്തിപ്പെടുത്തുകയാണ് നടപടിയുടെ ലക്ഷ്യമെന്ന് മന്ത്രി വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
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Today · 24 Sept
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