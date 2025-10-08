Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    8 Oct 2025 11:24 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Oct 2025 11:24 AM IST

    തൊ​ഴി​ൽ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​ക​ൾ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു

    തൊ​ഴി​ൽ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​ക​ൾ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു
    തൊ​ഴി​ൽ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​ക​ൾ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ജ​ലീ​ബി​ല്‍ തൊ​ഴി​ൽ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​ക​ൾ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു പ​ബ്ലി​ക് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി ഫോ​ർ മാ​ൻ​പ​വ​ർ. തൊ​ഴി​ൽ വി​പ​ണി​യി​ൽ മേ​ൽ​നോ​ട്ടം ശ​ക്തി​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്ന​തി​നും സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ തൊ​ഴി​ൽ നി​യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളും ച​ട്ട​ങ്ങ​ളും പൂ​ർ​ണ​മാ​യി പാ​ലി​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ടോ​യെ​ന്ന് ഉ​റ​പ്പാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നു​മു​ള്ള ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യാ​ണ് പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന.

    തൊ​ഴി​ൽ ക​രാ​റു​ക​ൾ, ജോ​ലി​സ്ഥ​ലാ​ന്ത​രീ​ക്ഷം, തൊ​ഴി​ൽ മാ​ന​ദ​ണ്ഡ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പാ​ലി​ക്ക​ൽ എ​ന്നി​വ​യാ​ണ് പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മാ​യും പ​രി​ശോ​ധി​ച്ച​ത്.

