Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Aug 2024 4:13 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Aug 2024 4:13 AM GMT

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് കേ​ര​ള ഇ​സ് ലാ​ഹി സെ​ന്‍റ​ർ സ​മ്മേ​ള​നം

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് കേ​ര​ള ഇ​സ് ലാ​ഹി സെ​ന്‍റ​ർ സ​മ്മേ​ള​നം
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ‘ഇ​സ് ലാം ​സ​മ്പൂ​ർ​ണം, സ​മാ​ധാ​നം’​എ​ന്ന പ്ര​മേ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് കേ​ര​ള ഇ​സ്‍ലാഹി സെ​ന്‍റ​ർ ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന കാ​മ്പ​യി​ൻ സ​മാ​പ​ന സ​മ്മേ​ള​നം വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീട്ട് 6.30 ന് ​മ​സ്ജി​ദ് അ​ൽ ക​ബീ​ർ ഓ​ഡി​റ്റോ​റി​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും. വി​സ്ഡം യൂ​ത്ത് സം​സ്ഥാ​ന കൗ​ൺ​സി​ർ ശ​രീ​ഫ് കാ​ര, മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് അ​ഷ്റ​ഫ് ഏ​ക​രു​ൽ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തും. സ്ത്രീ​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക സൗ​ക​ര്യ​വും വാ​ഹ​ന സൗ​ക​ര്യ​വുമു​ണ്ടാ​കു​മെ​ന്ന് സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Kuwait Kerala Islahi Center
    News Summary - Kuwait Kerala Islahi Center Conference
