Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightകു​വൈ​ത്ത് കേ​ര​ള...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Feb 2025 7:40 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Feb 2025 7:40 AM IST

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് കേ​ര​ള ഡി​സ്ട്രി​ക്ട് ലീ​ഗ്: ജ​ഴ്സി പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്തു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് കേ​ര​ള ഡി​സ്ട്രി​ക്ട് ലീ​ഗ്: ജ​ഴ്സി പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്തു
    cancel
    camera_alt

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് കേ​ര​ള ഡി​സ്ട്രി​ക്ട് ലീ​ഗ് സീ​സ​ൺ മൂ​ന്നി​ലെ ടീ​മു​ക​ളു​ടെ ജ​ഴ്സി പ്ര​കാ​ശ​ന ച​ട​ങ്ങ്

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്ത് കേ​ര​ള ഡി​സ്ട്രി​ക്ട് ലീ​ഗ് സീ​സ​ൺ മൂ​ന്നി​ലെ 14 ടീ​മം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കു​ള്ള ജ​ഴ്‌​സി വി​ത​ര​ണം ഫ​ർ​വാ​നി​യ ഗ്രീ​ൻ പെ​പ്പ​ർ ഹോ​ട്ട​ൽ ഓ​ഡി​റ്റോ​റി​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തി. ച​ട​ങ്ങ് അ​ൽ മു​ല്ല എ​ക്സ്ചേ​ഞ്ച് കം​പ്ല​യി​ൻ​സ് മാ​നേ​ജ​ർ ഷെ​റി ജോ​ൺ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു.

    നി​ഷാ​ദ് ബാ​പ്പു സ്വാ​ഗ​തം പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് നി​തീ​ഷ് അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ ബോ​സ്കോ ജ്വ​ല്ല​റി എം.​ഡി ബെ​ൻ​സ​ൺ, അ​ൽ​മു​ല്ല എ​ക്സ്ചേ​ഞ്ച് സെ​യി​ൽ​സ് മാ​നേ​ജ​ർ രാ​ജേ​ഷ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു.

    അ​ബ്ബാ​സി​യ ഓ​പ​ൺ ഗ്രൗ​ണ്ടി​ലാ​ണ് മ​ത്സ​രം.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:JerseyKuwaitKerala District
    News Summary - Kuwait Kerala District League Jersey Released
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X