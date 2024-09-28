Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Sep 2024 3:38 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Sep 2024 3:38 AM GMT

    ല​ബ​നാ​നി​ലെ പൗ​ര​ന്മാ​ർ​ക്ക് സു​ര​ക്ഷ മു​ന്ന​റി​യി​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി കു​വൈ​ത്ത്

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ​ല​ബ​നാ​നി​ലെ പൗ​ര​ന്മാ​ർ​ക്ക് സു​ര​ക്ഷ മു​ന്ന​റി​യി​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി കു​വൈ​ത്ത്. നി​ല​വി​ൽ ല​ബ​നാ​നി​ലു​ള്ള എ​ല്ലാ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് പൗ​ര​ന്മാ​രും ബെ​യ്റൂ​ത്തി​ലെ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് എം​ബ​സി​യു​മാ​യി ഉ​ട​ൻ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​ഭ്യ​ർ​ഥി​ച്ചു. ബെ​യ്റൂ​ത്തി​ലെ എം​ബ​സി, വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ​മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം എ​ന്നി​വ​യു​ടെ ഫോ​ൺ​ന​മ്പ​റും വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ​മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം ന​ൽ​കി. ല​ബ​നാ​നി​ലെ നി​ല​വി​ലെ സം​ഘ​ർ​ഷ പ​ശ്ചാ​ത്ത​ല​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് ഇ​ട​പെ​ട​ൽ.

    TAGS:Security WarningLebanonKuwait NewsAttack
    News Summary - Kuwait issues security warning to citizens of Lebanon
