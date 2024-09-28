Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 28 Sep 2024 3:38 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 28 Sep 2024 3:38 AM GMT
ലബനാനിലെ പൗരന്മാർക്ക് സുരക്ഷ മുന്നറിയിപ്പ് നൽകി കുവൈത്ത്text_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Kuwait issues security warning to citizens of Lebanon
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ലബനാനിലെ പൗരന്മാർക്ക് സുരക്ഷ മുന്നറിയിപ്പ് നൽകി കുവൈത്ത്. നിലവിൽ ലബനാനിലുള്ള എല്ലാ കുവൈത്ത് പൗരന്മാരും ബെയ്റൂത്തിലെ കുവൈത്ത് എംബസിയുമായി ഉടൻ ബന്ധപ്പെടണമെന്ന് വിദേശകാര്യ മന്ത്രാലയം അഭ്യർഥിച്ചു. ബെയ്റൂത്തിലെ എംബസി, വിദേശകാര്യമന്ത്രാലയം എന്നിവയുടെ ഫോൺനമ്പറും വിദേശകാര്യമന്ത്രാലയം നൽകി. ലബനാനിലെ നിലവിലെ സംഘർഷ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തിലാണ് ഇടപെടൽ.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story