Posted Ondate_range 16 Jan 2025 12:45 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 16 Jan 2025 12:45 PM IST
കഴിഞ്ഞവർഷം നൽകിയത് 16,275 വാണിജ്യ ലൈസൻസുകൾtext_fields
Kuwait issued 16,275 commercial license
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കുവൈത്തിൽ കഴിഞ്ഞ വർഷം നൽകിയത് 16,275 വാണിജ്യ ലൈസൻസുകൾ. സ്വയം തൊഴിൽ സംരംഭങ്ങൾക്ക് 3924 ലൈസൻസുകളും നൽകിയതായി വാണിജ്യ മന്ത്രാലയം പുറത്തുവിട്ട കണക്കുകൾ വ്യക്തമാക്കുന്നു.
ഫ്രീലാൻസ് ബിസിനസുകൾക്കായി 559 ലൈസൻസുകളും താൽക്കാലിക വ്യാപാര മേളകൾക്ക് 56 ലൈസൻസുകളും നൽകി. കഴിഞ്ഞ വർഷം വാണിജ്യ മന്ത്രാലയത്തിന് 30,434 പരാതികൾ ലഭിച്ചു.
