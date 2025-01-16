Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​വ​ർ​ഷം...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 16 Jan 2025 12:45 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Jan 2025 12:45 PM IST

    ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​വ​ർ​ഷം ന​ൽ​കി​യ​ത് 16,275 വാ​ണി​ജ്യ ലൈ​സ​ൻ​സു​ക​ൾ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    kuwait
    cancel

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ൽ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ വ​ർ​ഷം ന​ൽ​കി​യ​ത് 16,275 വാ​ണി​ജ്യ ലൈ​സ​ൻ​സു​ക​ൾ. സ്വ​യം തൊ​ഴി​ൽ സം​രം​ഭ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് 3924 ലൈ​സ​ൻ​സു​ക​ളും ന​ൽ​കി​യ​താ​യി വാ​ണി​ജ്യ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം പു​റ​ത്തു​വി​ട്ട ക​ണ​ക്കു​ക​ൾ വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കു​ന്നു.

    ഫ്രീ​ലാ​ൻ​സ് ബി​സി​ന​സു​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി 559 ലൈ​സ​ൻ​സു​ക​ളും താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക വ്യാ​പാ​ര മേ​ള​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് 56 ലൈ​സ​ൻ​സു​ക​ളും ന​ൽ​കി. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ വ​ർ​ഷം വാ​ണി​ജ്യ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ​ത്തി​ന് 30,434 പ​രാ​തി​ക​ൾ ല​ഭി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf Newscommercial licensekuwait
    News Summary - Kuwait issued 16,275 commercial license
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X