Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 2 Feb 2025 12:06 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 2 Feb 2025 12:06 PM IST

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി ജ​ന​സ​മ്പ​ർ​ക്ക പ​രി​പാ​ടി ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    kuwait Indian Embassy
    cancel

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ലെ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി പ്ര​വാ​സി ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്കാ​രു​മാ​യി സം​വ​ദി​ക്കാ​ൻ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഓ​പ​ൺ ഹൗ​സ് ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ക്കും. വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് നാ​ലു​മു​ത​ൽ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി​യി​ലെ ബി.​എ​ൽ.​എ​സ് ഓ​ഫി​സി​ലാ​ണ് പ​രി​പാ​ടി.

    അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ ആ​ദ​ർ​ശ് സ്വൈ​ക​യും മു​തി​ർ​ന്ന ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​രും സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ക്കും. പ​രാ​തി​ക​ളും നി​ർ​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളും സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ക്കാ​ൻ നേ​രി​ട്ടെ​ത്താ​വു​ന്ന​താ​ണ്. വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് മൂ​ന്നു​മു​ത​ൽ ര​ജി​സ്ട്രേ​ഷ​ൻ ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Kuwait Newskuwait Indian Embassy Open House
    News Summary - kuwait indian embassy open house
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X