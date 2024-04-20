Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 20 April 2024 4:29 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 20 April 2024 4:29 AM GMT

    ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി​ക്ക് അ​വ​ധി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി​ക്ക് അ​വ​ധി
    cancel

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: മ​ഹാ​വീ​ർ ജ​യ​ന്തി ക​ണ​ക്കി​ലെ​ടു​ത്ത് ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ലെ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി​ക്ക് അ​വ​ധി ആ​യി​രി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് എം​ബ​സി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, അ​ടി​യ​ന്തര കോ​ൺ​സു​ലാ​ർ സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ത​ട​സ്സ​പ്പെ​ടി​ല്ല. കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ലെ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി​യു​ടെ എ​ല്ലാ കോ​ൺ​സു​ലാ​ർ ആ​പ്ലി​ക്കേ​ഷ​ൻ സെ​ന്റ​റു​ക​ളും (ഐ.​സി.​എ.​സി) മു​ൻ ഷെ​ഡ്യൂ​ളു​ക​ൾ പ്ര​കാ​രം തു​റ​ന്നു പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Kuwait Indian EmbassyHoliday
    News Summary - Kuwait Indian Embassy holiday on sunday
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X