Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Jun 2024 4:38 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Jun 2024 4:38 AM GMT

    ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി അ​വ​ധി

    ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി അ​വ​ധി
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ലെ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി​ക്കും കോ​ൺ​സു​ലാ​ർ അ​പ്ലി​ക്കേ​ഷ​ൻ സെ​ന്റു​ക​ൾ​ക്കും അ​വ​ധി. ബ​ലി​പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ൾ ആ​ഘോ​ഷം ക​ണ​ക്കി​ലെ​ടു​ത്താ​ണ് അ​വ​ധി. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ അ​ടി​യ​ന്തി​ര കോ​ൺ​സു​ലാ​ർ സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ത​ട​സ്സ​പ്പെ​ടി​ല്ല​ന്നും ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Kuwait Indian EmbassyEid-ul-Adha
    News Summary - Kuwait Indian Embassy
