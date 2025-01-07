Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    7 Jan 2025
    ഫ്രൈ​ഡേ ഫ്ര​ണ്ട്സ് ക്ല​ബ് പു​തി​യ ജ​ഴ്സി പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം

    Friday friends club
    ഫ്രൈ​ഡേ ഫ്ര​ണ്ട്സ് ക്ല​ബ് അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പു​തി​യ ജ​ഴ്സി​യി​ൽ

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ലെ പ്ര​മു​ഖ ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ് ടീ​മാ​യ ഫ്രൈ​ഡേ ഫ്ര​ണ്ട്സ് ക്ല​ബ് 2024-25 വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തേ​ക്കു​ള്ള പു​തി​യ ജ​ഴ്സി പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്തു. മെ​ഡെ​ക്സ് ഹോ​സ്പി​റ്റ​ൽ ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ ടീം ​മാ​നേ​ജ​ർ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ഷെ​രീ​ഫ്, ടീം ​ക്യാ​പ്റ്റ​ൻ നി​തി​ൻ ഫ്രാ​ൻ​സി​സി​ന് ജ​ഴ്സി കൈ​മാ​റി പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ടീം ​അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യ മ​നു​മോ​ൻ ഗോ​പി​നാ​ഥ്, ശ​ര​വ​ണ​ൻ, പ്ര​കാ​ശ്, പ​റ​ന്ത​മ​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ സ​ന്നി​ഹി​ത​രാ​യി.

