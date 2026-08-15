ഈജിപ്തിലെ വാഹനാപകടം: കുവൈത്ത് അനുശോചിച്ചു

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Posted Ondate_range 15 Aug 2026 12:29 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 15 Aug 2026 12:29 PM IST
ഈജിപ്തിലെ വാഹനാപകടം: കുവൈത്ത് അനുശോചിച്ചുtext_fields
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News Summary - Kuwait expresses condolences over car accident in Ismailia Governorate, Egypt
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ഈജിപ്തിലെ ഇസ്മായിലിയ ഗവർണറേറ്റിലുണ്ടായ വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ കുവൈത്ത് അനുശോചനം രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി. അപകടത്തിൽ ആളപായവും പരിക്കുകളും റിപ്പോർട്ട് ചെയ്തിട്ടുണ്ട്. ഇരകളുടെ കുടുംബങ്ങൾക്ക് കുവൈത്ത് സർക്കാർ അനുശോചനം അറിയിച്ചു. പരിക്കേറ്റവർ എത്രയും വേഗം സുഖം പ്രാപിക്കട്ടെയെന്നും കുവൈത്ത് ആശംസിച്ചു.
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