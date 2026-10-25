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Madhyamam
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    കുവൈത്ത് പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ അപകടത്തിൽ മരിച്ചു

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    ജുനൈസ് മോൻ

    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കുവൈത്ത് പ്രവാസിയും ഗ്രാൻഡ് ഹൈപ്പർ മുൻ ജീവനക്കാരനുമായ ജുനൈസ് മോൻ നാട്ടിൽ അപകടത്തിൽ മരിച്ചു. മലപ്പുറം നിലമ്പൂർ സ്വദേശിയായ ജുനൈസ് മോൻ റോഡ് ക്രോസ് ചെയ്യുന്നതിനിടെ വാഹനം ഇടിച്ച് ഗുരുതര പരിക്കേറ്റ് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിൽസയിലായിkരുന്നു. ഞായറാഴ്ചയാണ് മരണം.

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    News Summary - Kuwait Expat Road Accident
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