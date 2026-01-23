കുവൈത്ത് പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 23 Jan 2026 2:20 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 23 Jan 2026 2:20 PM IST
കുവൈത്ത് പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Kuwait expat died in kerala
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കുവൈത്ത് പ്രവാസിയും ഹൈലാൻഡ് സൂപ്പർമാർക്കറ്റ് ജീവനക്കാരനുമായ താനൂർ കുന്നുംപുറം സ്വദേശിമനാഫ് പുളിക്കപ്പറമ്പിൽ (50) നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി.
അവധിക്ക് നാട്ടിൽ പോയി ആടുത്ത ആഴ്ച തിരിച്ചു വരാനിരിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു.20 വർഷത്തോളമായി കുവൈത്ത് ഹൈലാൻഡ് ജീവനക്കാരനാണ്. ഭാര്യ: സുഹറ. മക്കൾ: റഹീസ തെസ്നി,റഹിയാനത്ത്, സയിസ് റഹ്മാൻ. മരുമക്കൾ : ഹാഷിം, സ്വാലിഹ്.
