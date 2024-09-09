Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightകു​വൈ​ത്ത്...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Sep 2024 2:22 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Sep 2024 2:22 AM GMT

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ഇ​വാ​ഞ്ച​ലി​ക്ക​ൽ ച​ർ​ച്ച് ഇ​ട​വ​ക ദി​നം വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    church
    cancel

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: സെ​ന്റ് തോ​മ​സ് ഇ​വാ​ഞ്ച​ലി​ക്ക​ൽ ച​ർ​ച്ച് ഓ​ഫ് ഇ​ന്ത്യ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ഇ​ട​വ​ക​യു​ടെ 59ാം വാ​ർ​ഷി​കം സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​ർ 13ന് ​ന​ട​ക്കും. വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് 6.30ന് ​ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്ന വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക ആ​ഘോ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി വി​വി​ധ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കും.

    സെ​ന്റ് തോ​മ​സ് ഇ​വാ​ഞ്ച​ലി​ക്ക​ൽ ച​ർ​ച്ച് വി​കാ​രി സി​ബി പി.​ജെ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ക്കും.ആ​ഘോ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ വി​ജ​യ​ത്തി​നാ​യി വി​കാ​രി സി​ബി പി.​ജെ, റെ​ജു ഡാ​നി​യേ​ൽ ജോ​ൺ, കു​രു​വി​ള ചെ​റി​യാ​ൻ, ജോ​ബി​ൻ മാ​ത്യു, എ​ബി​ൻ ടി.​മാ​ത്യു എ​ന്നി​വ​ര​ട​ങ്ങി​യ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ച്ചു​വ​രു​ന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Kuwait News
    News Summary - Kuwait Evangelical Church Parish Day on Friday
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick