Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 9 Sep 2024 2:22 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 9 Sep 2024 2:22 AM GMT
കുവൈത്ത് ഇവാഞ്ചലിക്കൽ ചർച്ച് ഇടവക ദിനം വെള്ളിയാഴ്ചtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Kuwait Evangelical Church Parish Day on Friday
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: സെന്റ് തോമസ് ഇവാഞ്ചലിക്കൽ ചർച്ച് ഓഫ് ഇന്ത്യ കുവൈത്ത് ഇടവകയുടെ 59ാം വാർഷികം സെപ്റ്റംബർ 13ന് നടക്കും. വൈകീട്ട് 6.30ന് ആരംഭിക്കുന്ന വാർഷിക ആഘോഷങ്ങളുടെ ഭാഗമായി വിവിധ പരിപാടികൾ സംഘടിപ്പിക്കും.
സെന്റ് തോമസ് ഇവാഞ്ചലിക്കൽ ചർച്ച് വികാരി സിബി പി.ജെ അധ്യക്ഷത വഹിക്കും.ആഘോഷങ്ങളുടെ വിജയത്തിനായി വികാരി സിബി പി.ജെ, റെജു ഡാനിയേൽ ജോൺ, കുരുവിള ചെറിയാൻ, ജോബിൻ മാത്യു, എബിൻ ടി.മാത്യു എന്നിവരടങ്ങിയ കമ്മിറ്റി പ്രവർത്തിച്ചുവരുന്നു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story