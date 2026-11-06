Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Posted On
    date_range
    Updated On
    date_range

    ദീപാവലി: ഞായറാഴ്ച കുവൈത്തിലെ ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസി അവധി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ദീപാവലി: ഞായറാഴ്ച കുവൈത്തിലെ ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസി അവധി
    cancel

    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ദീപാവലിയുടെ ഭാഗമായി കുവൈത്തിലെ ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസി,'എം/എസ് ഡിയു ഡിജിറ്റൽ ഗ്ലോബൽ നടത്തുന്ന ഇന്ത്യൻ കോൺസുലാർ അപേക്ഷാ കേന്ദ്രങ്ങൾ എന്നിവ ഞായറാഴ്ച അവധി ആയിരിക്കുമെന്ന് എംബസി അറിയിച്ചു. അതേസമയം, അടിയന്തിര സേവനങ്ങൾക്ക് ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസിയിൽ തുടരും.

    Show Full Article
    25% Off
    E-Paper First Page
    Today
    Today's Edition is out

    Want the complete newspaper?

    Print Replica Crop & Save India & GCC Zoom in and zoom out
    Click here for the full edition →
    Use code SAVE25
    News Summary - Indian Embassy Announces Diwali Closure
    Next Story
    X