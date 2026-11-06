ദീപാവലി: ഞായറാഴ്ച കുവൈത്തിലെ ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസി അവധി

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ദീപാവലി: ഞായറാഴ്ച കുവൈത്തിലെ ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസി അവധിtext_fields
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News Summary - Indian Embassy Announces Diwali Closure
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ദീപാവലിയുടെ ഭാഗമായി കുവൈത്തിലെ ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസി,'എം/എസ് ഡിയു ഡിജിറ്റൽ ഗ്ലോബൽ നടത്തുന്ന ഇന്ത്യൻ കോൺസുലാർ അപേക്ഷാ കേന്ദ്രങ്ങൾ എന്നിവ ഞായറാഴ്ച അവധി ആയിരിക്കുമെന്ന് എംബസി അറിയിച്ചു. അതേസമയം, അടിയന്തിര സേവനങ്ങൾക്ക് ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസിയിൽ തുടരും.
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