Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Jun 2024 4:53 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Jun 2024 4:53 AM GMT

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി ന​രേ​ന്ദ്ര മോ​ദി​ക്ക് കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ന്റെ അ​ഭി​ന​ന്ദ​നം

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി ന​രേ​ന്ദ്ര മോ​ദി​ക്ക് കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ന്റെ അ​ഭി​ന​ന്ദ​നം
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി​യാ​യി സ​ത്യ​പ്ര​തി​ജ്ഞ ചെ​യ്ത ന​രേ​ന്ദ്ര മോ​ദി​ക്ക് കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ന്റെ അ​ഭി​ന​ന്ദ​നം. അ​മീ​ർ ശൈ​ഖ് മി​ശ്അ​ൽ അ​ൽ അ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് അ​ൽ ജാ​ബി​ർ അ​സ്സ​ബാ​ഹ്, കി​രീ​ടാ​വ​കാ​ശി ശൈ​ഖ് സ​ബാ​ഹ് ഖാ​ലി​ദ് അ​ൽ ഹ​മ​ദ് അ​ൽ മു​ബാ​റ​ക് അ​സ്സ​ബാ​ഹ്, പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി ശൈ​ഖ് അ​ഹ്മ​ദ് അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല അ​ൽ അ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് അ​സ്സ​ബാ​ഹ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ന​രേ​ന്ദ്ര​മോ​ദി​ക്ക് അ​ഭി​ന​ന്ദ​ന സ​ന്ദേ​ശം അ​യ​ച്ചു. ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച​യാ​ണ് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യു​ടെ പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി​യാ​യി മൂ​ന്നാം ത​വ​ണ​യും മോ​ദി സ​ത്യ​പ്ര​തി​ജ്ഞ ചെ​യ്ത​ത്.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:Narendra ModiKuwait
    News Summary - Kuwait congratulates Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
