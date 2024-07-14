Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 14 July 2024 3:36 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 14 July 2024 3:36 AM GMT

    30 പേ​രു​ടെ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് പൗ​ര​ത്വം പി​ൻ​വ​ലി​ച്ചു

    30 പേ​രു​ടെ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് പൗ​ര​ത്വം പി​ൻ​വ​ലി​ച്ചു
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: അ​നു​ചി​ത​മാ​യി ആ​ശ്രി​ത​ത്വ​ത്തി​ലൂ​ടെ നേ​ടി​യെ​ന്ന് സം​ശ​യി​ക്കു​ന്ന 30 പേ​രു​ടെ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് പൗ​ര​ത്വം പി​ൻ​വ​ലി​ച്ചു. 2024ലെ ​ഡി​ക്രി ന​മ്പ​ർ 118 പ്ര​കാ​ര​മാ​ണ് സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റി​ന്റെ നി​ർ​ണാ​യ​ക ന​ട​പ​ടി. രാ​ജ്യ​ത്ത് പൗ​ര​ത്വ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന പ്ര​ക്രി​യ​ക​ളും പൗ​ര​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന​തി​ൽ ച​ട്ട​ങ്ങ​ൾ പാ​ലി​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ടോ എ​ന്ന വി​ല​യി​രു​ത്ത​ലു​ക​ളും ക​ർ​ശ​ന​മാ​ക്കി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    TAGS:Kuwait Citizenship
