Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 21 Feb 2025 8:52 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Feb 2025 8:52 AM IST

    ഹ​മ​ദ് അ​ൽ മ​ർ​സൂ​ഖ് കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ബാ​ങ്കി​ങ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ

    ഹ​മ​ദ് അ​ൽ മ​ർ​സൂ​ഖ്

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഹ​മ​ദ് അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ മു​ഹ്സി​ൻ അ​ൽ മ​ർ​സൂ​ഖി​നെ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ബാ​ങ്കി​ങ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​നാ​യി പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു.

    ശൈ​ഖ് അ​ഹ്മ​ദ് അ​ൽ ദു​​ഐ​ജ് അ​സ്സ​ബാ​ഹ് സ്ഥാ​ന​മൊ​ഴി​യു​ന്ന ഒ​ഴി​വി​ലാ​ണ് നി​യ​മ​നം. ഇ​സ്‍ലാം അ​ൽ സ​ഖ​ർ ആ​ണ് വൈ​സ് ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ. ര​ണ്ടു​വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തേ​ക്കാ​ണ് ഇ​രു​വ​രു​ടെ​യും നി​യ​മ​നം.

    TAGS:Kuwait NewsKuwait Banking Association
    News Summary - kuwait banking association chairman
