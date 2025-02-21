Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
21 Feb 2025 8:52 AM IST
21 Feb 2025 8:52 AM IST
ഹമദ് അൽ മർസൂഖ് കുവൈത്ത് ബാങ്കിങ് അസോസിയേഷൻ ചെയർമാൻtext_fields
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ഹമദ് അബ്ദുൽ മുഹ്സിൻ അൽ മർസൂഖിനെ കുവൈത്ത് ബാങ്കിങ് അസോസിയേഷൻ ചെയർമാനായി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു.
ശൈഖ് അഹ്മദ് അൽ ദുഐജ് അസ്സബാഹ് സ്ഥാനമൊഴിയുന്ന ഒഴിവിലാണ് നിയമനം. ഇസ്ലാം അൽ സഖർ ആണ് വൈസ് ചെയർമാൻ. രണ്ടുവർഷത്തേക്കാണ് ഇരുവരുടെയും നിയമനം.
