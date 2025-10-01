Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 1 Oct 2025 11:59 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Oct 2025 11:59 AM IST

    ഉ​ഭ​യ​ക​ക്ഷി ബ​ന്ധ​ങ്ങ​ൾ വി​ല​യി​രു​ത്തി കു​വൈ​ത്തും ഒ​മാ​നും

    ഉ​ഭ​യ​ക​ക്ഷി ബ​ന്ധ​ങ്ങ​ൾ വി​ല​യി​രു​ത്തി കു​വൈ​ത്തും ഒ​മാ​നും
    അ​മീ​ർ ശൈ​ഖ് മി​ശ്അ​ൽ

    അ​ൽ അ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് അ​ൽ ജാ​ബി​ർ അ​സ്സ​ബാ​ഹ്, ഒ​മാ​ൻ സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ ഹൈ​തം ബി​ൻ താ​രി​ഖ്

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്തും ഒ​മാ​നും ത​മ്മി​ലു​ള്ള ഉ​ഭ​യ​ക​ക്ഷി ബ​ന്ധ​ങ്ങ​ൾ വി​ല​യി​രു​ത്തി അ​മീ​ർ ശൈ​ഖ് മി​ശ്അ​ൽ അ​ൽ അ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് അ​ൽ ജാ​ബി​ർ അ​സ്സ​ബാ​ഹും ഒ​മാ​ൻ സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ ഹൈ​തം ബി​ൻ താ​രി​ഖും. ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച ഒ​മാ​ൻ സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് അ​മീ​റി​നെ ഫോ​ണി​ൽ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു.

    ഇ​രു രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളും ത​മ്മി​ലു​ള്ള ഉ​ഭ​യ​ക​ക്ഷി ബ​ന്ധം, പ്രാ​ദേ​ശി​ക​വും അ​ന്ത​ർ​ദേ​ശീ​യ​വു​മാ​യ വി​ഷ​യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ ഇ​രു​വ​രും ച​ർ​ച്ച ചെ​യ്യു​ക​യും കാ​ഴ്ച​പ്പാ​ടു​ക​ൾ കൈ​മാ​റു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു. ഇ​രു രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യും ബ​ന്ധി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യ ബ​ന്ധ​ത്തെ സൂ​ചി​പ്പി​ച്ച അ​മീ​ർ, ഒ​മാ​ൻ സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ന് ന​ന്ദി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:bilateralrelationsKuwaitOmanvalue
    News Summary - Kuwait and Oman value bilateral relations
