Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 1 Oct 2025 11:59 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 1 Oct 2025 11:59 AM IST
ഉഭയകക്ഷി ബന്ധങ്ങൾ വിലയിരുത്തി കുവൈത്തും ഒമാനുംtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Kuwait and Oman value bilateral relations
Listen to this Article
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കുവൈത്തും ഒമാനും തമ്മിലുള്ള ഉഭയകക്ഷി ബന്ധങ്ങൾ വിലയിരുത്തി അമീർ ശൈഖ് മിശ്അൽ അൽ അഹമ്മദ് അൽ ജാബിർ അസ്സബാഹും ഒമാൻ സുൽത്താൻ ഹൈതം ബിൻ താരിഖും. ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച ഒമാൻ സുൽത്താൻ കുവൈത്ത് അമീറിനെ ഫോണിൽ ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടു.
ഇരു രാജ്യങ്ങളും തമ്മിലുള്ള ഉഭയകക്ഷി ബന്ധം, പ്രാദേശികവും അന്തർദേശീയവുമായ വിഷയങ്ങൾ എന്നിവ ഇരുവരും ചർച്ച ചെയ്യുകയും കാഴ്ചപ്പാടുകൾ കൈമാറുകയും ചെയ്തു. ഇരു രാജ്യങ്ങളെയും ബന്ധിപ്പിക്കുന്ന ശക്തമായ ബന്ധത്തെ സൂചിപ്പിച്ച അമീർ, ഒമാൻ സുൽത്താന് നന്ദി അറിയിച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story