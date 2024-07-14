കുറ്റിച്ചിറ സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
കുറ്റിച്ചിറ സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Kuttichira native died in Kuwait
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കോഴിക്കോട് കുറ്റിച്ചിറ സ്വദേശി കത്യസം വീട്ടിൽ ആദിൽ(48) കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. കുടുംബത്തോടൊപ്പം അബ്ബാസിയയിലായിരുന്നു താമസം.
പരേതരായ ഒജിന്റകത്ത് ഉമ്മർകോയയുടെയും കത്യസം വീട്ടിൽ ബിച്ചാത്തുവിന്റെയും മകനാണ്.
ഭാര്യ:അടക്കാനിവീട്ടിൽ മക്സൂറ. മക്കൾ: ഒമർ,ഓംനിയ,ഇമാദ് (എല്ലാവരും കുവൈത്ത്).
സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: ഷാഫി (ശ്രീലങ്ക),അബ്ദുൽ നാസർ മാമുക്കോയ (കുവൈത്ത്), മൈമൂന (മൂഴിക്കൽ),റുക്കയ്യ (പുതിയറ).
