Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 14 July 2024 1:41 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 14 July 2024 1:41 PM GMT

    കുറ്റിച്ചിറ സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    Obituary
    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കോഴിക്കോട് കുറ്റിച്ചിറ സ്വദേശി കത്യസം വീട്ടിൽ ആദിൽ(48) കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. കുടുംബത്തോടൊപ്പം അബ്ബാസിയയിലായിരുന്നു താമസം.

    പരേതരായ ഒജിന്റകത്ത് ഉമ്മർകോയയുടെയും കത്യസം വീട്ടിൽ ബിച്ചാത്തുവിന്റെയും മകനാണ്.

    ഭാര്യ:അടക്കാനിവീട്ടിൽ മക്‌സൂറ. മക്കൾ: ഒമർ,ഓംനിയ,ഇമാദ് (എല്ലാവരും കുവൈത്ത്).

    സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: ഷാഫി (ശ്രീലങ്ക),അബ്ദുൽ നാസർ മാമുക്കോയ (കുവൈത്ത്), മൈമൂന (മൂഴിക്കൽ),റുക്കയ്യ (പുതിയറ).

    ObituaryKuwaitKozhikode
    News Summary - Kuttichira native died in Kuwait
