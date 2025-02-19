Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Feb 2025 7:28 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Feb 2025 7:28 AM IST

    തൃ​ശൂ​ർ പ​ഴ​യ​ന്നൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    തൃ​ശൂ​ർ പ​ഴ​യ​ന്നൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
    ര​വി​കു​മാ​ർ

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: തൃ​ശൂ​ർ പ​ഴ​യ​ന്നൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി കെ.​ആ​ർ. ര​വി​കു​മാ​ർ (57) കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. ജീ​വ​കാ​രു​ണ്യ സം​ഘ​ട​ന​യാ​യ സാ​ന്ത്വ​നം കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ന്റെ സ​ജീ​വ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. കെ‌.​ഒ.​സി​യു​ടെ ഇ​ൻ‌​സ്പെ​ക്ഷ​ൻ ആ​ൻ​ഡ് കോ​ഓ​പ​റേ​ഷ​ൻ ടീ​മി​ൽ ക​ൺ​സ​ൾ​ട്ട​ന്റ് എ​ൻ​ജി​നീ​യ​നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    ഭാ​ര്യ: സു​പ്രി​യ. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: ച​ന്ദ​ന (എ​ൻ​ജി​നീ​യ​ർ, ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു), ന​ന്ദ​ന (കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് എ​ൻ.​ഐ.​ടി എ​ൻ​ജി​നീ​യ​റി​ങ് വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി).

    TAGS:kuwaitdeath
