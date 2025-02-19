Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 19 Feb 2025 7:28 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 19 Feb 2025 7:28 AM IST
തൃശൂർ പഴയന്നൂർ സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - kr ravikumar passed away
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: തൃശൂർ പഴയന്നൂർ സ്വദേശി കെ.ആർ. രവികുമാർ (57) കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ജീവകാരുണ്യ സംഘടനയായ സാന്ത്വനം കുവൈത്തിന്റെ സജീവ പ്രവർത്തകനായിരുന്നു. കെ.ഒ.സിയുടെ ഇൻസ്പെക്ഷൻ ആൻഡ് കോഓപറേഷൻ ടീമിൽ കൺസൾട്ടന്റ് എൻജിനീയനായിരുന്നു.
ഭാര്യ: സുപ്രിയ. മക്കൾ: ചന്ദന (എൻജിനീയർ, ബംഗളൂരു), നന്ദന (കോഴിക്കോട് എൻ.ഐ.ടി എൻജിനീയറിങ് വിദ്യാർഥി).
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story