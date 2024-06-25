Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightസാ​ഹി​ത്യ...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Jun 2024 4:18 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Jun 2024 4:18 AM GMT

    സാ​ഹി​ത്യ ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ന് കെ.​കെ.​എം.​എ ആ​ശം​സ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    സാ​ഹി​ത്യ ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ന് കെ.​കെ.​എം.​എ ആ​ശം​സ
    cancel

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ടി​ന് യു​നെ​സ്കോ​യു​ടെ `സാ​ഹി​ത്യ​ന​ഗ​രം' പ​ദ​വി ല​ഭി​ച്ച​തി​ൽ കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ടു​കാ​രോ​ടൊ​പ്പം അ​ഭി​മാ​നി​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​യി കു​വൈ​ത്ത് കേ​ര​ള മു​സ് ലിം ​അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു . മ​ല​യാ​ള​ത്തി​ലെ ത​ല​യെ​ടു​പ്പു​ള്ള സാ​ഹി​ത്യ​കാ​ര​ന്മാ​ർ ജീ​വി​ച്ച കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് സാ​ഹി​ത്യ ന​ഗ​ര​മാ​യി മാ​റി​യ​തി​ൽ ആ​ശം​സ​ക​ളും അ​നു​മോ​ദ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും നേ​രു​ന്ന​താ​യും കെ.​കെ.​എം.​എ വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:UNESCO City of Literature awardKozhikodeKuwait Kerala Muslim Association
    News Summary - Kozhikode UNESCO 'City of Literature'
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick