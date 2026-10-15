കൊല്ലം സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

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കൊല്ലം സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
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News Summary - Kollam Native Passes Away in Kuwait
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കൊല്ലം എരൂർ പത്തടി സ്വദേശി ഷിഹാബുദ്ദീൻ മുഹമ്മദ് സാലി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. പുലർച്ചെ ജഹ്റയിലെ ജോലി സ്ഥലത്ത് വെച്ചായിരുന്നു അന്ത്യം. ഗാർഹിക ഡ്രൈവറായി ജോലി ചെയ്തു വരികയായിരുന്നു. കുവൈത്ത് കെ.എം.സി.സി സൗത്ത് സോൺ അംഗമാണ്. മൃതദേഹം നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി കുവൈത്തിൽ മറവുചെയ്യും
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