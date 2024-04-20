Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 20 April 2024 3:18 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 20 April 2024 3:18 PM GMT

    കൊല്ലം സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതയായി

    Kollam obituary
    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കൊല്ലം കുളത്തുപ്പുഴ ഡാലി ആനവട്ടച്ചിറ മിജോ ഭവനിൽ സുനിത സിബു (44) കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതയായി. കുവൈത്തിൽ ഹൗസ് മെയ്ഡായി ജോലി ചെയ്തുവരികയായിരുന്നു.

    ഭർത്താവ്:സിബു കോശി.മക്കൾ: മിജോ,ലിജോ,ലിജി. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിൽ കൊണ്ടുപോകുന്നതിനുള്ള നടപടികൾ നടന്നുവരുന്നു. സംസ്കാരം പിന്നീട് കണ്ടൻച്ചിറ മാർത്തോമ്മ പള്ളിയിൽ നടക്കും.

    TAGS:ObituaryKollam
    News Summary - Kollam native died in Kuwait
