കൊല്ലം സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതയായി

Posted Ondate_range 20 April 2024 3:18 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 20 April 2024 3:18 PM GMT
കൊല്ലം സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതയായിtext_fields
News Summary - Kollam native died in Kuwait
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കൊല്ലം കുളത്തുപ്പുഴ ഡാലി ആനവട്ടച്ചിറ മിജോ ഭവനിൽ സുനിത സിബു (44) കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതയായി. കുവൈത്തിൽ ഹൗസ് മെയ്ഡായി ജോലി ചെയ്തുവരികയായിരുന്നു.
ഭർത്താവ്:സിബു കോശി.മക്കൾ: മിജോ,ലിജോ,ലിജി. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിൽ കൊണ്ടുപോകുന്നതിനുള്ള നടപടികൾ നടന്നുവരുന്നു. സംസ്കാരം പിന്നീട് കണ്ടൻച്ചിറ മാർത്തോമ്മ പള്ളിയിൽ നടക്കും.
