Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    9 Nov 2025 11:16 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Nov 2025 11:16 AM IST

    ക്നാ​നാ​യ യൂ​ത്ത് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം

    ക്നാ​നാ​യ യൂ​ത്ത് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം
    ക്നാ​നാ​യ യൂ​ത്ത് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ കേ​ര​ള​പ്പി​റ​വി ദി​നം, ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം ഫാ. ​സി​ജി​ൽ ജോ​സ്

    വി​ല​ങ്ങാ​ൻ​പാ​റ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു

    Listen to this Article

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: സെ​ന്റ് പീ​റ്റേ​ഴ്സ് ക്നാ​നാ​യ ദേ​വാ​ല​യ​ത്തി​ലെ ക്നാ​നാ​യ യൂ​ത്ത് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ന്റെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ കേ​ര​ള​പ്പി​റ​വി ദി​നം, ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം എ​ന്നി​വ വി​പു​ല​മാ​യി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    ആ​ഘോ​ഷം വി​കാ​രി ഫാ. ​സി​ജി​ൽ ജോ​സ് വി​ല​ങ്ങാ​ൻ​പാ​റ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. ഇ​ട​വ​ക സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി മി​ല​ൻ അ​റ​ക്ക​ൽ, യൂ​ത്ത് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ കോ​ഓ​ഡി​നേ​റ്റ​ർ ഡാ​റ്റ്സ​ൺ മാ​ത്യു, യൂ​ത്ത് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ജെ​റോം ജെ​റി​ൽ, ട്ര​സ്റ്റി ജോ​യ​ൽ സാ​ജ​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സ​ന്നി​ഹി​ത​രാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളു​ടെ വി​വി​ധ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളും, ഗാ​ന​മേ​ള​യും ഓ​ണ​സ​ദ്യ​യും പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യെ ശ്ര​ദ്ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി.

