Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 31 Oct 2024 6:53 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 31 Oct 2024 6:53 AM GMT

    കെ.​എം.​ആ​ർ.​എം വ​ടം​വ​ലി മ​ത്സ​രം നാ​ളെ

    tug of war
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്ത് മ​ല​ങ്ക​ര റൈ​റ്റ് മൂ​വ്മെ​ന്റി​ന്റെ പേ​ൾ ജൂ​ബി​ലി സ​മാ​പ​ന ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ന​ട​ത്ത​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന വ​ടം​വ​ലി മ​ത്സ​രം വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച. യു​നൈ​റ്റ​ഡ് ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സ്കൂ​ൾ ഓ​പ​ൺ സ്റ്റേ​ഡി​യ​ത്തി​ൽ രാ​വി​ലെ 11.30ന് ​മ​ത്സ​രം ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കും. കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ലെ പ​തി​നാ​റി​ൽ​പ​രം പ്ര​ഫ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ടീ​മു​ക​ൾ മ​റ്റു​ര​ക്കും. പ്ര​വേ​ശ​നം സൗ​ജ​ന്യ​മാ​ണ്.

    Girl in a jacket

    News Summary - KMRM tug-of-war competition on friday
