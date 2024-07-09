Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    9 July 2024 3:37 AM GMT
    date_range 9 July 2024 3:37 AM GMT

    കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി തൃ​ശൂ​ർ ജി​ല്ല ക​മ്മി​റ്റി

    Habibullah, Mohammadali PK, Asees
    ഹ​ബീ​ബു​ള്ള മു​റ്റി​ച്ചൂ​ർ, മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ​ലി പി.​കെ, അ​സീ​സ് പാ​ടൂ​ർ

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി : കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി തൃ​ശൂ​ർ ജി​ല്ല ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യെ സം​സ്ഥാ​ന മു​സ്‍ലിം ലീ​ഗ് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു. പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്‌ ഹ​ബീ​ബു​ള്ള മു​റ്റി​ച്ചൂ​ർ (പ്ര​സി), മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ​ലി പി.​കെ (ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി), അ​സീ​സ് പാ​ടൂ​ർ (ട്ര​ഷ),അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ല​ത്തീ​ഫ് പി.​കെ, ഷാ​ജ​ഹാ​ൻ പ​തി​യാ​ശ്ശേ​രി, ഇ​ല്യാ​സ് മൗ​ല​വി, മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്‌ നാ​സ​ർ ത​ളി (വൈ.​പ്ര​സി), ഇ​ക്ബാ​ൽ, അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ റ​ഹ്മാ​ൻ, റാ​ഷി​ദ്, റ​ഷീ​ദ് (സെ​ക്ര).

    TAGS:KMCC Thrissur district committee
    News Summary - KMCC Thrissur District Committee
