Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightകെ.​എം.​സി.​സി മെ​ഗാ...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 7 March 2025 9:15 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 March 2025 9:15 AM IST

    കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി മെ​ഗാ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ 14ന്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    kmcc
    cancel

    ​കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി : കു​വൈ​ത്ത് കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി മെ​ഗാ ഇ​ഫ്താ​റും റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണ​വും സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു. മാ​ർ​ച്ച്‌ 14ന് ​അ​ബ്ബാ​സി​യ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ സ്കൂ​ൾ ഓ​പ​ൺ ഓ​ഡി​റ്റോ​റി​യ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് പ​രി​പാ​ടി.

    വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് അ​ഞ്ച് മു​ത​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന ഇ​ഫ്താ​റി​ൽ മൂ​വാ​യി​ര​ത്തോ​ളം പേ​ർ​ക്ക് നോ​മ്പ് തു​റ​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള സൗ​ക​ര്യം ഒ​രു​ക്കി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. ത​റാ​വീ​ഹ് ന​മ​സ്കാ​ര​ത്തി​ന് ശേ​ഷം ഒ​മ്പ​തു​മ​ണി​ക്ക് ‘ല​ഹ​രി​യും ല​ഹ​ള​യും’ എ​ന്ന വി​ഷ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ നൗ​ഷാ​ദ് ബാ​ഖ​വി​യു​ടെ റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണ​വും ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് കെ.​എം.​സി.സി. അറിയിച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:kmccmega iftar
    News Summary - kmcc mega iftar meet on14th march
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X