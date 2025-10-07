Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 7 Oct 2025 12:29 PM IST
    date_range 7 Oct 2025 12:29 PM IST

    കെ.എം.സി.സി കോഴിക്കോട് ജില്ല സമ്മേളന പോസ്റ്റർ പ്രകാശനം

    കെ.എം.സി.സി കോഴിക്കോട് ജില്ല സമ്മേളന പോസ്റ്റർ പ്രകാശനം
    കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് ജി​ല്ല സ​മ്മേ​ള​ന പോ​സ്റ്റ​ർ പാ​ണ​ക്കാ​ട് മു​ന​വ്വ​റ​ലി ശി​ഹാ​ബ് ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു

    Listen to this Article

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് ജി​ല്ല സ​മ്മേ​ള​ന പോ​സ്റ്റ​ർ പാ​ണ​ക്കാ​ട് മു​ന​വ്വ​റ​ലി ശി​ഹാ​ബ് ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ, മം​ഗോ ഹൈ​പ്പ​ർ മാ​ർ​ക്ക​റ്റ് ഓ​പ​റേ​ഷ​ൻ മാ​നേ​ജ​ർ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ​ലി​ക്ക്‌ ന​ൽ​കി പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. തൃ​ശൂ​ർ ജി​ല്ല സ​മ്മേ​ള​ന വേ​ദി​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന പ്ര​കാ​ശ​ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ മെ​ട്രോ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ കെ​യ​ർ മാ​ർ​ക്ക​റ്റി​ങ് മാ​നേ​ജ​ർ ബ​ഷീ​ർ ബാ​ത്ത, കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി സം​സ്ഥാ​ന ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ, കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് ജി​ല്ല ക​മ്മി​റ്റി, മ​ണ്ഡ​ലം ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ, തൃ​ശൂ​ർ ജി​ല്ല മു​സ്‍ലിം ലീ​ഗ് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    ജ​നു​വ​രി ര​ണ്ടി​ന് അ​ബ്ബാ​സി​യ ഇ​ന്റ​ഗ്രേ​റ്റ​ഡ് സ്കൂ​ളി​ലാണ് പരിപാടി.

