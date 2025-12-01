Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    കെ.എം.സി.സി കോഴിക്കോട് ജില്ല കമ്മിറ്റി പ്രസംഗമത്സരം

    കെ.എം.സി.സി കോഴിക്കോട് ജില്ല കമ്മിറ്റി പ്രസംഗമത്സരം
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് ജി​ല്ല സ​മ്മേ​ള​ന​ത്തോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് കു​വൈ​ത്ത് അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി പ്ര​സം​ഗ മ​ത്സ​രം ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്നു.

    വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് അ​ഞ്ചു മു​ത​ൽ ഫ​ർ​വാ​നി​യ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി ഓ​ഡി​റ്റോ​റി​യ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് മ​ത്സ​രം.

    കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്നും മി​ക​ച്ച പ്രാ​സം​ഗി​ക​രെ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി വ​ള​ർ​ത്തി​യെ​ടു​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ് ല​ക്ഷ്യ​മെ​ന്ന് സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. മ​ത്സ​ര​വി​ജ​യി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ജ​നു​വ​രി ര​ണ്ടി​ന് അ​ബ്ബാ​സി​യ ഇ​ന്റ​ഗ്രേ​റ്റ​ഡ് സ്‌​കൂ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന ജി​ല്ല സ​മ്മേ​ള​ന​വേ​ദി​യി​ൽ സ​മ്മാ​നം വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്യും.

