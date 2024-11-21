Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Posted On
    21 Nov 2024 7:47 AM GMT
    Updated On
    21 Nov 2024 7:47 AM GMT

    കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി ‘ഇ. ​അ​ഹ​മ​ദ് എ​ക്സ​ല​ൻ​സി അ​വാ​ർ​ഡ്’ ഡോ. ​എ​സ്.​എം. ഹൈ​ദ​ർ അ​ലി​ക്ക്

    KMCC, E. Ahmed Excellence Award
    ഡോ.​എ​സ്.​എം. ഹൈ​ദ​ർ അ​ലി

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്ത് കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി മൂ​ന്നാ​മ​ത് ‘ഇ.​അ​ഹ​മ​ദ് എ​ക്സ​ല​ൻ​സി അ​വാ​ർ​ഡി’​ന് എം.​എ. ഹൈ​ദ​ർ ഗ്രൂ​പ് ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ ഡോ.​എ​സ്.​എം. ഹൈ​ദ​ർ അ​ലി അ​ർ​ഹ​നാ​യി. ബി​സി​ന​സ്- ജീ​വ​കാ​രു​ണ്യ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന രം​ഗ​ത്തെ ഇ​ട​പെ​ട​ലു​ക​ളാ​ണ് ഹൈ​ദ​ർ അ​ലി​യെ അ​വാ​ർ​ഡി​ന് അ​ർ​ഹ​നാ​ക്കി​യ​തെ​ന്ന് കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച അ​ബ്ബാ​സി​യ സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ സ്കൂ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന ‘തം​കി​ൻ- 24’ മ​ഹാ​സ​മ്മേ​ള​ന​ത്തി​ൽ മു​സ് ലിം ​ലീ​ഗ് സം​സ്ഥാ​ന നേ​താ​ക്ക​ളു​ടെ സാ​ന്നി​ധ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​വാ​ർ​ഡ് കൈ​മാ​റും.

    TAGS:KMCC Kuwait news E. Ahmed Excellence Award Dr. SM Haider Ali
    News Summary - KMCC 'E. Ahmed Excellence Award' Dr. SM Haider Ali
