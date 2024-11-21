Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
21 Nov 2024
21 Nov 2024
കെ.എം.സി.സി ‘ഇ. അഹമദ് എക്സലൻസി അവാർഡ്’ ഡോ. എസ്.എം. ഹൈദർ അലിക്ക്text_fields
News Summary - KMCC 'E. Ahmed Excellence Award' Dr. SM Haider Ali
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കുവൈത്ത് കെ.എം.സി.സി മൂന്നാമത് ‘ഇ.അഹമദ് എക്സലൻസി അവാർഡി’ന് എം.എ. ഹൈദർ ഗ്രൂപ് ചെയർമാൻ ഡോ.എസ്.എം. ഹൈദർ അലി അർഹനായി. ബിസിനസ്- ജീവകാരുണ്യ പ്രവർത്തന രംഗത്തെ ഇടപെടലുകളാണ് ഹൈദർ അലിയെ അവാർഡിന് അർഹനാക്കിയതെന്ന് കെ.എം.സി.സി ഭാരവാഹികൾ അറിയിച്ചു. വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച അബ്ബാസിയ സെൻട്രൽ സ്കൂളിൽ നടക്കുന്ന ‘തംകിൻ- 24’ മഹാസമ്മേളനത്തിൽ മുസ് ലിം ലീഗ് സംസ്ഥാന നേതാക്കളുടെ സാന്നിധ്യത്തിൽ അവാർഡ് കൈമാറും.
