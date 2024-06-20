Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Jun 2024 2:20 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Jun 2024 2:20 AM GMT

    കെ.​കെ.​എം.​എ പൊ​തു​കി​ണ​ർ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം 25ന്

    ​കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കെ.​കെ.​എം.​എ സോ​ഷ്യ​ൽ പ്രൊ​ജ​ക്ടി​ന്റെ കീ​ഴി​ൽ പൊ​തു സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന് നി​ർ​മി​ച്ചു ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന 24ാമ​ത്തെ കി​ണ​റി​ന്റെ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ജൂ​ൺ 25ന് ​മ​ല​പ്പു​റം ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ പാ​താ​ർ - പോ​ത്ത് ക​ല്ല് ഗ്രാ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ (നി​ല​മ്പൂ​ർ) ന​ട​ക്കും. കി​ണ​റി​ന്റെ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം നി​ല​മ്പൂ​ർ പോ​ത്ത് ക​ല്ല് പ​ഞ്ചാ​യ​ത്ത് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് വി​ദ്യാ​രാ​ജ​ൻ നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ക്കും. 30ല​ധി​കം കു​ടും​ബ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് ഈ ​കി​ണ​റി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് ശു​ദ്ധ ജ​ലം ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ക്കാ​ൻ സാ​ധി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് കെ.​കെ.​എം.​എ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

