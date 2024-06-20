Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
20 Jun 2024
20 Jun 2024
കെ.കെ.എം.എ പൊതുകിണർ ഉദ്ഘാടനം 25ന്text_fields
News Summary - KKMA public well inaugurated on 25
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കെ.കെ.എം.എ സോഷ്യൽ പ്രൊജക്ടിന്റെ കീഴിൽ പൊതു സമൂഹത്തിന് നിർമിച്ചു നൽകുന്ന 24ാമത്തെ കിണറിന്റെ ഉദ്ഘാടനം ജൂൺ 25ന് മലപ്പുറം ജില്ലയിലെ പാതാർ - പോത്ത് കല്ല് ഗ്രാമത്തിൽ (നിലമ്പൂർ) നടക്കും. കിണറിന്റെ ഉദ്ഘാടനം നിലമ്പൂർ പോത്ത് കല്ല് പഞ്ചായത്ത് പ്രസിഡന്റ് വിദ്യാരാജൻ നിർവഹിക്കും. 30ലധികം കുടുംബങ്ങൾക്ക് ഈ കിണറിൽ നിന്ന് ശുദ്ധ ജലം ഉപയോഗിക്കാൻ സാധിക്കുമെന്ന് കെ.കെ.എം.എ അറിയിച്ചു.
