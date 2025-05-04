Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 4 May 2025 10:13 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 May 2025 10:13 AM IST

    കെ.​കെ.​എം.​എ പൊ​തു​കി​ണ​ർ സ​മ​ർ​പ്പ​ണം ഇ​ന്ന്

    കെ.​കെ.​എം.​എ പൊ​തു​കി​ണ​ർ സ​മ​ർ​പ്പ​ണം ഇ​ന്ന്
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്ത് കേ​ര​ള മു​സ്‍ലിം അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ (കെ.​കെ.​എം.​എ) സോ​ഷ്യ​ൽ പ്രൊ​ജ​ക്റ്റി​ന് കീ​ഴി​ൽ പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട്‌ തൃ​ക്ക​ടീ​രി​യി​ൽ നി​ർ​മാ​ണം പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി​യ പൊ​തു​കി​ണ​റി​ന്റെ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച. കെ.​കെ.​എം.​എ നി​ർ​മാ​ണം പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി​യ 25ാമ​ത്തെ കി​ണ​റാ​ണ് ഇ​ത്. കി​ണ​റി​ന്റെ അ​ഭാ​വം മൂ​ലം ശു​ദ്ധ​ജ​ലം ല​ഭി​ക്കാ​തെ പ്ര​യാ​സ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന​വ​രി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് അ​പേ​ക്ഷ ക്ഷ​ണി​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​യും കെ.​കെ.​എം.​എ​യു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ടാ​മെ​ന്ന് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:kkmaPalakkadKuwaith Newspublic wells
