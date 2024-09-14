Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Sep 2024 2:37 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Sep 2024 2:37 AM GMT

    കെ.​കെ.​എം.​എ അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു

    sitaram yechury
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: സീ​താറാം യെ​ച്ചൂ​രി​യു​ടെ നി​ര്യാ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് കേ​ര​ള മു​സ്‌​ലിം അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ അ​നു​ശോ​ച​നം രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി. അ​ടി​യു​റ​ച്ച ക​മ്മ്യൂ​ണി​സ്റ്റും ക​റ​ക​ള​ഞ്ഞ മ​തേ​ത​ര വാ​ദി​യും ഫാ​ഷി​സ​ത്തി​നെ​തി​രെ​യു​ള്ള മു​ന്ന​ണി പോ​രാ​ളി​യു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ​െയ​ച്ചൂ​രി​യെ​ന്നു കെ.​കെ.​എം.​എ അ​ഭി​പ്രാ​യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. നി​ല​വി​ലെ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യ​ത്തി​ൽ മ​തേ​ത​ര മു​ന്ന​ണി​യു​ടെ വ​ലി​യ പ്ര​തീ​ക്ഷ​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​മെ​ന്നും യോ​ഗം വി​ല​യി​രു​ത്തി.

    TAGS:Sitaram YechuryKKMAKuwait News
    News Summary - KKMA condoled
