Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightകെ.​കെ.​എം.​എ...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 6 Jun 2024 3:28 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Jun 2024 3:28 AM GMT

    കെ.​കെ.​എം.​എ പ​രി​സ്ഥി​തി ദി​നം ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    KKMA
    cancel

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കേ​ര​ള മു​സ് ലിം ​അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ (കെ.​കെ.​എം.​എ) ലോ​ക പ​രി​സ്ഥി​തി ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. പ​രി​സ്ഥി​തി ദി​ന​ത്തി​ൽ കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ൽ വ്യാ​പ​ക​മാ​യി വൃ​ക്ഷ തൈ ​ന​ട്ടു​പി​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച​താ​യി സം​ഘ​ട​ന അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ഭൂ​മി​യേ​യും അ​തി​ലെ സ​സ്യ​ജാ​ല​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യും സം​ര​ക്ഷി​ക്കേ​ണ്ട​തി​ന്റെ പ്രാ​ധാ​ന്യ​വും മ​ണ്ണും മ​നു​ഷ്യ​നും നേ​രി​ടു​ന്ന ഗു​രു​ത​ര​മാ​യ പ്ര​തി​സ​ന്ധി​യെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ചു​ള്ള ബോ​ധ​വ​ത്ക​ര​ണ​വും ല​ക്ഷ്യ​മി​ട്ടാ​ണ് പ​രി​പാ​ടി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:KKMAEnvironment DayKuwait News
    News Summary - KKMA celebrate Environment Day
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick