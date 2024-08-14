Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Aug 2024 2:37 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Aug 2024 2:37 AM GMT

    കെ.​കെ.​എം.​എ ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് നാളെ

    KKMA blood donation camp
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്ത് കേ​ര​ള മു​സ്‍ലിം അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ന്റെ (കെ.​കെ.​എം.​എ) ആ​തു​ര സേ​വ​ന വി​ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യ മാ​ഗ്നെ​റ്റ് ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു. ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ദേ​ശീ​യ ദി​ന​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ‘ര​ക്ത​ദാ​നം മ​ഹാ​ദാ​നം’ എ​ന്ന പേ​രി​ലാ​ണ് ക്യാ​മ്പ്. ജാ​ബ്രി​യ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ ബ്ല​ഡ്‌ ബാ​ങ്കി​ൽ വ്യാഴാഴ്ച വൈ​കു​ന്നേ​രം നാ​ലു മു​ത​ൽ രാ​ത്രി എ​ട്ടു​വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് ക്യാ​മ്പ്.

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി സെ​ക്ക​ൻ​ഡ് സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ഹ​രി​ത് കേ​ത​ൻ ഷേ​ലാ​ട്ട് മു​ഖ്യാ​തി​ഥി​യാ​യി പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും. കെ.​കെ.​എം.​എ കേ​ന്ദ്ര-​സോ​ൺ, ബ്രാ​ഞ്ച് നേ​താ​ക്ക​ൾ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും.

