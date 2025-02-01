Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    1 Feb 2025 2:11 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Feb 2025 2:11 PM IST

    കെ.​കെ.​ഐ.​സി ഖു​ർ​ആ​ൻ വി​ജ്ഞാ​ന പ​രീ​ക്ഷ മാ​ർ​ച്ച് ഏ​ഴി​ന്

    കെ.​കെ.​ഐ.​സി ഖു​ർ​ആ​ൻ വി​ജ്ഞാ​ന പ​രീ​ക്ഷ മാ​ർ​ച്ച് ഏ​ഴി​ന്
    കെ.​കെ.​ഐ.​സി ഖു​ർ​ആ​ൻ വി​ജ്ഞാ​ന പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​യു​ടെ ഫ്ല​യ​ർ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്ത് കേ​ര​ള ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​ഹി സെ​ന്റ​ർ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന 45മ​ത് ഖു​ർ​ആ​ൻ വി​ജ്ഞാ​ന പ​രീ​ക്ഷ മാ​ർ​ച്ച് ഏ​ഴി​ന് ന​ട​ക്കും. പ​രീ​ക്ഷ പ്ര​ചാ​ര​ണോ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം വി​സ്‍ഡം ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​മി​ക് ഓ​ർ​ഗ​​നൈ​സേ​ഷ​ൻ കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് നോ​ർ​ത് ജി​ല്ല പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ടി.​പി. അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ അ​സീ​സ്, ഫ​ഹാ​ഹീ​ൽ യൂ​നി​റ്റ് ക്യു.​എ​ച്ച്.​എ​ൽ.​സി സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ മ​ജീ​ദി​ന് ഫ്ല​യ​ർ കൈ​മാ​റി ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. കേ​ന്ദ്ര സെ​ക്ര​ട്ടേ​റി​യ​റ്റ് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചു.

