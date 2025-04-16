Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwaitchevron_right
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 16 April 2025 11:04 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 April 2025 11:04 AM IST

    കെ.​കെ.​ഐ.​സി ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റ്

    കെ.​കെ.​ഐ.​സി ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റ്
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്ത് കേ​ര​ള ഇ​സ്ലാ​ഹി സെ​ന്റ​ർ (കെ.​കെ.​ഐ.​സി) ക്രി​യേ​റ്റി​വി​റ്റി വി​ങി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു. ഏ​പ്രി​ൽ 18ന് ​ഫ​ഹാ​ഹീ​ൽ സൂ​ക്ക് അ​ൽ സ​ബാ​ഹ് ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ഗ്രൗ​ണ്ടി​ൽ വെ​ച്ച് വൈ​കു​ന്നേ​രം 3.30ന് ​മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    കെ.​കെ.​ഐ.​സി അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ, ഇ​സ്ലാ​ഹി മ​ദ്റ​സ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ത്ഥി​ക​ൾ,ര​ക്ഷി​താ​ക്ക​ൾ, മ​ദ്റ​സ പൂ​ർ​വ്വ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ എ​ന്നി വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്നും മൊ​ത്തം 32 ടീ​മു​ക​ൾ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റി​ൽ മാ​റ്റു​ര​ക്കും.

    TAGS:KKICfootball tournamnet
