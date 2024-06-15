Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 15 Jun 2024 5:34 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 15 Jun 2024 5:34 AM GMT
കെ.കെ.ഐ.സി ഈദ് ഗാഹ്text_fields
News Summary - KKIC Eid Gah
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കെ.കെ.ഐ.സി ഫഹാഹീൽ യൂനിറ്റ് സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്ന ഈദ് ഗാഹ് ഫഹാഹീൽ ബ്ലേക് 10 ലെ ഫഹാഹീൽ ദബ്ബൂസ് പാർക്കിൽ നടക്കും. രാവിലെ 5:03 നാണ് നമസ്കാരം. നമസ്കാരത്തിന് ശുഐബ് കൊയിലാണ്ടി നേതൃത്വം നൽകും. സ്ത്രീകൾക്ക് പ്രത്യേക സൗകര്യമുണ്ടാകും.
