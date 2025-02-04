Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Feb 2025 9:59 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Feb 2025 9:59 AM IST

    ഭാര്യയെ കൊലപ്പെടുത്തിയ കേസ്; കുവൈത്ത് പൗരന്റെ വധശിക്ഷ സുപ്രീംകോടതി ശരിവെച്ചു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഭാ​ര്യ​യെ കൊ​ല​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ചെ​റി​യ ക​ഷ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ക്കി​യ കേ​സി​ൽ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് പൗ​ര​ന്റെ വ​ധ​ശി​ക്ഷ സു​പ്രീം​കോ​ട​തി ശ​രി​വെ​ച്ചു. നേ​ര​ത്തേ ഫ​സ്റ്റ് ഇ​ൻ​സ്റ്റ​ൻ​സ് കോ​ട​തി​യും അ​പ്പീ​ൽ കോ​ട​തി​യും പ്ര​തി​ക്ക് വ​ധ​ശി​ക്ഷ വി​ധി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു.

    കു​ടും​ബ വ​ഴ​ക്കി​നെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ഭാ​ര്യ​യെ കൊ​ല​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി ശ​രീ​രം 20 ക​ഷ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ക്കി വി​വി​ധ പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ മാ​ലി​ന്യ ശേ​ഖ​ര​ണ പാ​ത്ര​ത്തി​ൽ ത​ള്ളി​യെ​ന്നാ​ണ് കു​റ്റം.

    TAGS:death sentenceKuwait NewsSupreme CourtCrime
    News Summary - killing wife; Supreme Court upheld the death sentence of a Kuwaiti citizen
