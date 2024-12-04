Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Dec 2024 6:36 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Dec 2024 6:36 AM GMT

    കെ.​ഐ.​ജി ഉം​റ യാ​ത്ര സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    umrah
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കെ.​ഐ.​ജി ഈ ​മാ​സം അ​വ​സാ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ ഉം​റ യാ​ത്ര സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു. പു​തു​വ​ർ​ഷ അ​വ​ധി​യി​ൽ ഡി​സം​ബ​ർ 30ന് ​പു​റ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് ജ​നു​വ​രി നാ​ലി​ന് തി​രി​ച്ചെ​ത്തു​ന്ന നി​ല​യി​ലാ​ണ് യാ​ത്ര. പ​രി​ച​യ​സ​മ്പ​ന്ന​നാ​യ അ​മീ​റി​ന്‍റെ സേ​വ​ന​വും മ​ക്ക​യി​ൽ ഏ​റ്റ​വും അ​ടു​ത്ത് താ​മ​സ സൗ​ക​ര്യ​വും ഉ​ണ്ടാ​കും. വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് ഫ​ഹാ​ഹീ​ൽ- 66044427, അ​ബൂ​ഹ​ലീ​ഫ- 50388493, സാ​ൽ​മി​യ- 99873903, ഫ​ർ​വാ​നി​യ- 97955685, അ​ബ്ബാ​സി​യ- 66091740, റി​ഗ്ഗ​ഈ- 99691434, കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി- 67605930 എ​ന്നീ ന​മ്പ​രു​ക​ളി​ൽ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ടാം.

