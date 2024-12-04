Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted On 4 Dec 2024 6:36 AM GMT
Updated On 4 Dec 2024 6:36 AM GMT
കെ.ഐ.ജി ഉംറ യാത്ര സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്നുtext_fields
News Summary - K.I.G Umrah Organizing
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കെ.ഐ.ജി ഈ മാസം അവസാനത്തിൽ ഉംറ യാത്ര സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്നു. പുതുവർഷ അവധിയിൽ ഡിസംബർ 30ന് പുറപ്പെട്ട് ജനുവരി നാലിന് തിരിച്ചെത്തുന്ന നിലയിലാണ് യാത്ര. പരിചയസമ്പന്നനായ അമീറിന്റെ സേവനവും മക്കയിൽ ഏറ്റവും അടുത്ത് താമസ സൗകര്യവും ഉണ്ടാകും. വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക് ഫഹാഹീൽ- 66044427, അബൂഹലീഫ- 50388493, സാൽമിയ- 99873903, ഫർവാനിയ- 97955685, അബ്ബാസിയ- 66091740, റിഗ്ഗഈ- 99691434, കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി- 67605930 എന്നീ നമ്പരുകളിൽ ബന്ധപ്പെടാം.
