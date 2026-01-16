Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightകെ.ഐ.ജി സാൽമിയ...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 16 Jan 2026 11:48 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Jan 2026 11:48 AM IST

    കെ.ഐ.ജി സാൽമിയ ഇസ്രാഅ്- മിഅ്റാജ് പഠന-സംഗമം ഇന്ന്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    കെ.ഐ.ജി സാൽമിയ ഇസ്രാഅ്- മിഅ്റാജ് പഠന-സംഗമം ഇന്ന്
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ഇസ്രാഅ്- മിഅ്റാജ് ദിനത്തോടനുബന്ധിച്ച്‌ കെ.ഐ.ജി സാൽമിയ ഏരിയ പഠന സംഗമം സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്നു. വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച ജുമുഅ നമസ്കാരത്തിന് ശേഷം സാൽമിയ ബ്ലോക്ക്‌ 10ൽ മസ്ജിദ് ആയിഷയിലാണ് സംഗമം. പണ്ഡിതനും പ്രഭാഷകനുമായ നിയാസ് ഇസ്‍ലാഹി മുഖ്യ പ്രഭാഷണം നടത്തും. പരിപാടിയോടാനുബന്ധിച്ച് മൾട്ടി മീഡിയ ക്വിസ് മത്സരം ഉണ്ടായിരിക്കും. വിജയികൾക്ക് ആകർഷകമായ സമ്മാനങ്ങൾ നൽകുമെന്നും ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടവർ അറിയിച്ചു. സ്ത്രീകൾക്ക്‌ പ്രത്യേകം സൗകര്യമുണ്ടായിരിക്കും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf Newsstudy classKIG Salmiya Area
    News Summary - KIG Salmiya Isra'-Mi'raj study meeting today
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X