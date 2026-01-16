കെ.ഐ.ജി സാൽമിയ ഇസ്രാഅ്- മിഅ്റാജ് പഠന-സംഗമം ഇന്ന്

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
കെ.ഐ.ജി സാൽമിയ ഇസ്രാഅ്- മിഅ്റാജ് പഠന-സംഗമം ഇന്ന്text_fields
News Summary - KIG Salmiya Isra'-Mi'raj study meeting today
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ഇസ്രാഅ്- മിഅ്റാജ് ദിനത്തോടനുബന്ധിച്ച് കെ.ഐ.ജി സാൽമിയ ഏരിയ പഠന സംഗമം സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്നു. വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച ജുമുഅ നമസ്കാരത്തിന് ശേഷം സാൽമിയ ബ്ലോക്ക് 10ൽ മസ്ജിദ് ആയിഷയിലാണ് സംഗമം. പണ്ഡിതനും പ്രഭാഷകനുമായ നിയാസ് ഇസ്ലാഹി മുഖ്യ പ്രഭാഷണം നടത്തും. പരിപാടിയോടാനുബന്ധിച്ച് മൾട്ടി മീഡിയ ക്വിസ് മത്സരം ഉണ്ടായിരിക്കും. വിജയികൾക്ക് ആകർഷകമായ സമ്മാനങ്ങൾ നൽകുമെന്നും ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടവർ അറിയിച്ചു. സ്ത്രീകൾക്ക് പ്രത്യേകം സൗകര്യമുണ്ടായിരിക്കും.
