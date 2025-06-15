Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    15 Jun 2025 10:41 AM IST
    15 Jun 2025 10:41 AM IST

    കെ.​ഐ.​ജി കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി ഏ​രി​യ സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ ഈ​ദ് മീ​റ്റ്

    കെ.​ഐ.​ജി കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി ഏ​രി​യ സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ ഈ​ദ് മീ​റ്റ്
    കെ.​ഐ.​ജി കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി ഏ​രി​യ സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ ഈ​ദ് മീ​റ്റി​ൽ അ​ൻ​വ​ർ സ​ഈ​ദ് സം​സാ​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു.

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കെ.​ഐ.​ജി കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി ഏ​രി​യ സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ വേ​ദി​യു​ടെ സ​ഹ​ക​ര​ണ​ത്തോ​ടെ സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ ഈ​ദ് മീ​റ്റ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ വേ​ദി വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ഷാ​ജു കാ​സ​ർ​കോ​ട് അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു.

    ഗി​രീ​ഷ് വ​യ​നാ​ട് സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി. അ​ൻ​വ​ർ സ​ഈ​ദ് ഈ​ദ് സ​ന്ദേ​ശം ന​ൽ​കി. അ​ഹ്‌​മ​ദാ​ബാ​ദ് വി​മാ​ന ദു​ര​ന്ത​ത്തി​ൽ മ​ര​ണ​മ​ട​ഞ്ഞ​വ​ർ​ക്ക് യോ​ഗം ആ​ദ​ര​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ച്ചു. സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ വേ​ദി സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ഷാ​ജി ആ​ലു​വ സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും യൂ​സു​ഫ് ക​ണി​യാ​പു​രം ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. ഷാ​ജു നാ​ട​ൻ പാ​ട്ടും അ​ഖി​ൽ, സ​ഹീ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ഗാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും ആ​ല​പി​ച്ചു.

    സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ ഈ​ദ് മീ​റ്റ് സ​ദ​സ്സ്

