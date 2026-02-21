Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    21 Feb 2026 12:10 PM IST
    Updated On
    21 Feb 2026 12:10 PM IST

    കെ.ഐ.ജി ഫർവാനിയ ഇഫ്താർ സമ്മേളനം 27ന്

    കെ.ഐ.ജി ഫർവാനിയ ഇഫ്താർ സമ്മേളനം 27ന്
    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കെ.ഐ.ജി ഫർവാനിയ ഏരിയ ഇഫ്താർ സമ്മേളനം സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്നു. ഫെബ്രുവരി 27ന് വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച വൈകുന്നേരം നാലിന് ഖൈത്താൻ ഇന്ത്യൻ കമ്യൂണിറ്റി സ്കൂളിലാണ് പരിപാടി.

    വാടാനപ്പള്ളി ഇസ്ലാമിയ കോളജ് ലക്ചറർ ഷംസുദ്ദീൻ നദ്‌വി സമ്മേളനത്തിൽ മുഖ്യ അതിഥിയായി പങ്കെടുക്കും. കെ.ഐ.ജി ഫർവാനിയ ഏരിയ പ്രസിഡന്റ് ഹഫീസ് മുഹമ്മദ് അധ്യക്ഷതവഹിക്കും.

    കെ.ഐ.ജി കുവൈത്ത് കേന്ദ്ര പ്രസിഡന്റ് അൻവർ സഈദ് ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്യും. പരിപാടിയിലേക്ക് ഏവരെയും ക്ഷണിക്കുന്നതായി സംഘാടകർ അറിയിച്ചു. വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക്- +965 9559 6794.

    TAGS:Kuwait NewsKIG FarwaniyaIftar Meetinggulf news malayalam
    News Summary - KIG Farwaniya Iftar meeting on the 27th
