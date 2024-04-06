Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 6 April 2024 2:50 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 6 April 2024 2:50 AM GMT
കെ.ഐ.ജി ഫർവാനിയ ഏരിയ സൗഹൃദ ഇഫ്താർtext_fields
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കെ.ഐ.ജി ഫർവാനിയ സൗഹൃദ ഇഫ്താർ സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു. ഫർവാനിയ ഐഡിയൽ ഓഡിറ്റോറിയത്തിൽ നടന്ന സംഗമത്തിൽ ഏരിയ പ്രസിഡന്റ് അനീസ് അബ്ദുൽ സലാം അധ്യക്ഷത വഹിച്ചു. ശംസുദ്ദീൻ നദ്വി മുഖ്യപ്രഭാഷണം നിർവഹിച്ചു. മതമെന്നത് കേവലം ചിഹ്നങ്ങളല്ലെന്നും സൗഹൃദവും സാഹോദര്യവും ആണെന്നും മറ്റുള്ളവന്റെ പ്രയാസങ്ങൾ ദുരീകരിക്കുന്നതുമാകണം വിശ്വാസികളുടെ ജീവിതമെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം ഉണർത്തി. ഏരിയ ജോയന്റ് സെക്രട്ടറി ജവാദ് നദീർ സ്വാഗതവും ഏരിയ ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി ഹഫീസ് മുഹമ്മദ് പാടൂർ നന്ദിയും പറഞ്ഞു.
