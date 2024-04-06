Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightകെ.​ഐ.​ജി ഫ​ർ​വാ​നി​യ...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 6 April 2024 2:50 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 6 April 2024 2:50 AM GMT

    കെ.​ഐ.​ജി ഫ​ർ​വാ​നി​യ ഏ​രി​യ സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Shamsuddin Nadvi speaking at KIG Farwaniya Area Iftar Meet
    cancel
    camera_alt

    കെ.​ഐ.​ജി ഫ​ർ​വാ​നി​യ ഏ​രി​യ സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ ഇ​ഫ്താ​റി​ൽ ശം​സു​ദ്ദീൻ ന​ദ്വി സം​സാ​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കെ.​ഐ.​ജി ഫ​ർ​വാ​നി​യ സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ഫ​ർ​വാ​നി​യ ഐ​ഡി​യ​ൽ ഓ​ഡി​റ്റോ​റി​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ ഏ​രി​യ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് അ​നീ​സ് അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ സ​ലാം അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ശം​സു​ദ്ദീൻ ന​ദ്വി മു​ഖ്യ​പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. മ​ത​മെ​ന്ന​ത് കേ​വ​ലം ചി​ഹ്ന​ങ്ങ​ളല്ലെ​ന്നും സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ​വും സാ​ഹോ​ദ​ര്യ​വും ആ​ണെ​ന്നും മ​റ്റു​ള്ള​വ​ന്റെ പ്ര​യാ​സ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ദു​രീ​ക​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തു​മാ​ക​ണം വി​ശ്വാ​സി​ക​ളു​ടെ ജീ​വി​ത​മെ​ന്നും അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം ഉ​ണ​ർ​ത്തി. ഏ​രി​യ ജോ​യ​ന്റ് സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ജ​വാ​ദ് ന​ദീ​ർ സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും ഏ​രി​യ ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ഹ​ഫീ​സ് മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് പാ​ടൂ​ർ ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Iftar MeetKuwait NewsKIG Farwaniya
    News Summary - KIG Farwaniya area iftar meet
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X